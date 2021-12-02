Left Menu

Tamil Nadu reports 715 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Tamil Nadu reported 715 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 02-12-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 22:16 IST
Tamil Nadu reports 715 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu reported 715 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the Tamil Nadu government health bulletin on Thursday, the state has reported a total of 27,28,350 cases of COVID-19 so far.

With 12 deaths reported in the last 24 hours due to the infection, the death toll in the state climbed up to 36,504. The total active cases stood at 8,155. With 748 people recovering in the state from the infection in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have gone up to 26,83,691. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
4
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021