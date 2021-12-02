Britain reports another 10 cases of Omicron variant
Reuters | London | Updated: 02-12-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 22:42 IST
Britain on Thursday said it had identified a further 10 confirmed cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant of concern, bringing the total number of cases to 42.
The UK Health Security Agency said there had been seven more cases of Omicron in England, with three more cases identified in Scotland.
