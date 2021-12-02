FIR lodged for botched up cataract surgeries in Bihar

An FIR was lodged on Thursday against 14 people here in connection with botched up cataract surgeries conducted at a free camp last week which have resulted in complete loss of vision in the operated eye for more than 20 patients, an official said.

Civil Surgeon, Muzaffarpur, Vinay Kumar Sharma said those named in the FIR lodged at Brahmapura police station include the doctor who had performed the surgeries, paramedics who assisted him at the camp held on November 22 and people involved in management of Muzaffarpur Eye Hospital where the operations took place.

Altogether 65 people had undergone cataract surgery at the camp held at the charitable hospital situated in Juran Chhapra locality of the town.

Within a few days, many of them complained of pain and other complications. Four such patients had their eyes eviscerated at the hospital itself as a measure adopted to prevent infection from spreading to other body parts, a member of the managing committee of the medical establishment said.

Later, 11 others underwent the same procedure at SKMCH referral hospital, one of the biggest state-run health facilities in north Bihar.

“Altogether 21 people, complaining of post-surgical complications, are at present admitted to SKMCH ophthalmology ward. Of them, 11 have undergone evisceration”, said SKMCH superintendent B S Jha.

District Magistrate Pranav Kumar said, “The eye hospital has been restrained from performing any surgery until further orders. We have obtained details of all those who were operated on at the camp. They are being traced and taken for check-ups”.

He said, “Prima facie the loss of vision and other complications seem to be a result of some infection. Samples have been collected and sent for testing to ascertain the type of infection.” Meanwhile, the issue which has resulted in an NHRC notice being slapped on the state government, was also raised by the opposition inside the legislature where the winter session is on.

An adjournment motion was moved by Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra who sought a detailed discussion on the floor of the House on the tragic episode.

