Live updates: Spain IDs variant case not tied to S. Africa
Spanish health authorities have confirmed the first case of the omicron coronavirus strain without any established link to southern Africa.
Secretary of State for Health Silvia Calzón said that of the five confirmed cases of the omicron variant in Spain there was one case identified on Thursday in a person who had not travelled to South Africa nor had any links to people who had made such a trip.
Spain's ban on flights connecting air routes from South Africa and six neighbouring countries started on Thursday for fears of the new strain identified by South African authorities.
Much remains unknown about the new variant, though the World Health Organization warned that the global risk from the variant is “very high” and early evidence suggests it could be more contagious.
