Left Menu

Negative Covid test report mandatory at guest houses, ashrams in Vrindavan

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 03-12-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 00:17 IST
Negative Covid test report mandatory at guest houses, ashrams in Vrindavan
  • Country:
  • India

After 10 foreign nationals tested positive for coronavirus in Vrindavan, the Health Department has asked all guest houses and ashrams to keep complete details of all the guests and ensure that they have a negative COVID-19 test report.

Since last week, 10 foreign nationals and a resident of Odisha have been found to be infected with the virus.

Three of the 10 foreigners have already returned to their countries without giving any information at the district level.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Rachna Gupta said guest houses and ashrams should accommodate people coming from outside only after getting a negative Covid test report.

She said action will be taken against those who violate the rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf: McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saudi Arabia; Athletics-Carter handed four-year ban for second doping violation and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf: McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saud...

 Global
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam gets Rs 85 crore fund for improvement work

Maha: Jayakwadi dam gets Rs 85 crore fund for improvement work

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021