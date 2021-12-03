Health News Roundup: Novavax says it could start making Omicron-specific vaccine in January; U.S. steps up fight against Omicron as variant spreads across globe and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Novavax says it could start making Omicron-specific vaccine in January

Novavax Inc said on Thursday it could begin commercial manufacturing of a COVID-19 vaccine tailored for the Omicron coronavirus variant in January next year, while it tests whether or not its current vaccine works against the variant. Laboratory data expected in the coming weeks will show whether antibodies from individuals who have previously received Novavax's COVID-19 shot can neutralize the variant, according to the company.

Omicron may become dominant in Europe in months -EU

The European Union's public health agency said on Thursday that the Omicron variant could be responsible for more than half of all COVID-19 infections in Europe within a few months, but no cases of severe disease had yet been identified in the region. The estimate could lend weight to preliminary information about the very high transmissibility of the Omicron variant, above that of the Delta variant, which before Omicron was considered the most contagious of the main coronavirus strains.

Former Immunomedics CFO charged with tipping girlfriend about cancer drug trial

A former chief financial officer of Immunomedics Inc has been charged with insider trading for tipping his girlfriend ahead of positive clinical trial results for a new breast cancer drug, federal authorities said on Thursday. The U.S. Department of Justice said Usama Malik likely gave nonpublic information to former Immunomedics communications chief Lauren Wood within 20 minutes of learning on April 2, 2020 that the Food and Drug Administration would let the company halt its trial for Trodelvy because of evidence the drug worked.

GSK says tests indicate antibody drug works against Omicron

Laboratory analysis of the antibody-based COVID-19 therapy GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is developing with U.S. partner Vir has indicated the drug is effective against the new Omicron variant, the British drugmaker said on Thursday. A GSK statement said that lab tests and a study on hamsters have demonstrated the sotrovimab antibody cocktail works against viruses that were bio-engineered to carry a number of hallmark mutations of the Omicron variant.

U.S. steps up fight against Omicron as variant spreads across globe

The United States reported its first known case of community transmission of Omicron on Thursday hours before President Joe Biden was due to lay out his strategy to fight the coronavirus in the winter as the highly contagious variant spread across the globe. With authorities around the world scrambling to contain the spread of Omicron, the public health department in the northern U.S. state of Minnesota said a fully vaccinated adult male who had recently travelled to New York City had been infected.

To fight Omicron, Biden adds travel rules, free at-home COVID tests

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday laid out his strategy to fight the Omicron and Delta coronavirus variants over the winter, including free and insurer-funded at-home COVID-19 testing and new requirements for international travelers. The U.S. government will require private health insurers to reimburse their 150 million customers for 100% of the cost of over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests, administration officials said, and make 50 million more tests available free through rural clinics and health centers for the uninsured.

Former DEA official helped pharma company get drug quota increase, says watchdog

A former senior official at the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration improperly gave preferential treatment to a pharmaceutical company that was seeking a quota increase so it could manufacture more drugs, the Justice Department's internal watchdog said on Thursday. In a one-page investigative summary, Inspector General Michael Horowitz said the unnamed official "misused" his or her official position by giving preferential treatment to the pharmaceutical company and pressured subordinates to approve the quota increase.

Omicron variant case blamed on community transmission reported in Minnesota

The first known case of community transmission of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the United States was found in Minnesota, the state's health department said on Thursday. The United States reported its first case of of the variant in California on Wednesday, in a fully vaccinated traveler who had been in South Africa. The new variant was first detected in southern Africa last month.

Germany imposes curbs on unvaccinated, to make shots mandatory

Germany on Thursday imposed restrictions on the unvaccinated as it sought to break a dramatic surge in daily coronavirus infections exacerbated by the discovery of the Omicron strain. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor Olaf Scholz agreed with leaders of Germany's 16 states to bar the unvaccinated from access to all but the most essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies and bakeries.

S.Africa's health body sees threefold higher risk of reinfection from Omicron

The new Omicron variant of the coronavirus poses a threefold higher risk of reinfection than the currently dominant Delta variant and the Beta strain, a group of South African health bodies said on Thursday. The South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the latest findings "provide epidemiological evidence for Omicron's ability to evade immunity from prior infection".

