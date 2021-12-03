Malaysia detects first case of Omicron variant
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 03-12-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 09:29 IST
Malaysia has detected the country's first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Friday.
It was detected in a foreign visitor from South Africa who arrived in Malaysia via Singapore on November 19, he said.
