Health News Roundup: Australia records first Omicron community case, authorities hold nerve for now; S.Korea makes vaccine pass mandatory for many more venues as Omicron fears rise and more

Australia records first Omicron community case, authorities hold nerve for now

Australia on Friday reported its first community transmission of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, but authorities held steady on a plan to reopen the economy amid hopes it would prove to be milder than previous strains. The new case, a school student from Sydney, was the first confirmed Omicron infection of a person who had not travelled overseas, a sign the variant was now in the community, authorities in New South Wales state said.

S.Korea makes vaccine pass mandatory for many more venues as Omicron fears rise

South Korea announced on Friday that people visiting restaurants and cinemas and other public spaces will have to show vaccine passes, amid a surge in COVID-19 infections and five confirmed cases of the Omicron variant. The government also re-imposed limits on private gatherings, which had been recently relaxed, as the country posted record numbers of new cases this week.

New U.S. COVID-19 international travel testing rules take effect Monday

New rules requiring international air travelers arriving in the United States to obtain a negative COVID-19 test within one day of travel will take effect Monday at 12:01 a.m. ET (0501 GMT), U.S. officials confirmed Thursday. Under current rules, vaccinated international air travelers can present a negative test result obtained within three days of their day of departure. Unvaccinated travelers currently must get a negative COVID-19 test within one day of departure.

Omicron marches on as Biden prepares U.S. for grim winter

Australia, despite restrictions on international visitors, became the latest country on Friday to report community transmission of Omicron, a day after the coronavirus variant was found locally in five U.S. states. U.S. President Joe Biden warned on Thursday that infections will rise during the northern hemisphere winter and the European Union's public health agency said Omicron could account for more than half of all infections in Europe within months.

To fight Omicron, Biden sets new travel rules and adds free COVID tests

President Joe Biden on Thursday laid out his strategy to fight the Omicron and Delta coronavirus variants over the winter, including free and insurer-funded at-home COVID-19 testing and new requirements for international travelers. The U.S. government will require private health insurers to reimburse their 150 million customers for the cost of over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests, administration officials said, and make 50 million tests available free through rural clinics and health centers for the uninsured.

Social distancing circles: The 99-cent solution to a pandemic problem

With the help a 99-cent can of paint, New York's Domino Park created one of the most unlikely successes of the COVID-19 pandemic - social distancing circles painted in public places, which have shown that when conditions are right, people embrace radical rules. The sight of New Yorkers sitting inside neatly spaced circles drawn on the grass would have been unthinkable before the pandemic arrived, but in March 2020 the idea captured the moment and quickly spread across the globe.

UK study finds mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provide biggest booster impact

COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna that use mRNA technology provide the biggest boost to antibody levels when given 10-12 weeks after the second dose, a British study published on Thursday has found. The "COV-Boost" study was cited by British officials when they announced that Pfizer and Moderna were preferred for use in the country's booster campaign, but the data has only been made publicly available now.

Toronto Public Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Toronto East Detention Centre

Toronto Public Health on Thursday announced a COVID-19 outbreak at the provincially run Toronto East Detention Centre with one suspected case of the Omicron variant. The Durham Region Health Department is investigating the infection, Toronto Public Health said in a statement.

Nepal to ban arrivals from 8 African countries, Hong Kong over Omicron fears

Nepal will ban the entry of travellers who have been in eight African countries or Hong Kong, to curb the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, a government spokesman said on Friday. The ban, which goes into effect at midnight on Friday, covers people who have been in or transiting through South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi and Hong Kong.

Omicron COVID-19 variant found in five U.S. states

New York has confirmed five cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant, its governor said on Thursday, bringing to five the number of U.S. states having detected the variant, with 10 reported infections nationwide. California, Colorado and Minnesota have found cases of the coronavirus variant among patients who were fully vaccinated and developed mild symptoms, while Hawaii reported a case with an unvaccinated person, who had moderate symptoms.

