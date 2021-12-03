Left Menu

Mizoram to issue new guidelines on Omicron Covid variant

The official said the new strain is still under study, and it will take at least two weeks to ascertain its nature.The Omicron variant is believed to be more infectious than the Delta variant, as it has a significantly high number of mutations and spike protein, he added.Mizoram reported 275 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the states tally to 1,35,450.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 03-12-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 10:37 IST
Mizoram to issue new guidelines on Omicron Covid variant
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram government is likely to soon come out with new guidelines on tackling the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, a health department official said. The state-level expert team on COVID-19 management has submitted draft guidelines to the government to screen and monitor people coming from abroad, he said.

The new regulations will also include suggestions on Covid appropriate behaviour for such travellers, the official, who is a member of the team, said. India had on Thursday reported its first two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 from Karnataka - in a South African national and a Bengaluru doctor with no travel history and both men fully vaccinated. The official said the new strain is still under study, and it will take at least two weeks to ascertain its nature.

"The Omicron variant is believed to be more infectious than the Delta variant, as it has a significantly high number of mutations and spike protein," he added.

Mizoram reported 275 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state's tally to 1,35,450. The death toll rose to 501 with one more fatality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious than delta? A virus evolution expert explains what researchers know and what they don’t

Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021