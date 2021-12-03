Left Menu

India adds 9,216 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

India reported 9,216 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload in the country to 99,976, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 10:42 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 10:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India reported 9,216 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload in the country to 99,976, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. According to the ministry, a total of 8,612 people recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 3,40,45,666. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.35 per cent.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.80 per cent and has remained below two per cent for the last 60 days. The weekly positivity rate at 0.84 per cent has been less than one per cent for the last 19 days. Meanwhile, more than 64.46 crore samples have been tested for the presence of the virus in the country so far.

India has administered over 125.75 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

