Left Menu

Bengal to soon conduct trials of COVID-19 booster shots

The West Bengal government is planning to soon conduct trials of COVID-19 booster shots in the metropolis, and has started feasibility tests at different medical establishments, a senior official of the health department said on Friday. We are conducting feasibility tests in the city, where we are planning to have trials of the booster dose, the official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-12-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 12:02 IST
Bengal to soon conduct trials of COVID-19 booster shots
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government is planning to soon conduct trials of COVID-19 booster shots in the metropolis, and has started feasibility tests at different medical establishments, a senior official of the health department said on Friday. Six hospitals have come forward so far, expressing their willingness to be part of the trials, he said. ''We are conducting feasibility tests in the city, where we are planning to have trials of the booster dose,'' the official said. School of Tropical Medicine, College of Medicine & Sagore Dutta Hospital, Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College & Hospital are the three government medical facilties that have evinced interest in this regard. ''We have also written to the Drugs Controller General of India, and hope to get a positive reply,'' he said. Priority would be given to those in the healthcare sector for trials of the booster shots.

"Around 600 people will be chosen primarily from the sector," the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious than delta? A virus evolution expert explains what researchers know and what they don’t

Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021