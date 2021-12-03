Left Menu

Mizoram logs 315 fresh COVID-19 cases, two more fatalities

At least 315 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, raising the tally to 1,35,765, while the death toll mounted to 503 with two fresh fatalities, a health department official said on Friday. Mizoram has tested 14.39 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far.According to State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi, a total of 7.20 lakh people have been vaccinated.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 03-12-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 12:57 IST
At least 315 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, raising the tally to 1,35,765, while the death toll mounted to 503 with two fresh fatalities, a health department official said on Friday. Thirty-three students were among the newly infected people, he said.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 190, followed by Serchhip (32) and Lunglei (20).

The northeastern state now has 3,717 active cases, and 1,31,545 people have so far recovered from the disease. Mizoram has tested 14.39 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far.

According to State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi, a total of 7.20 lakh people have been vaccinated.

