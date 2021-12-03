Left Menu

Slovakia reports record 15,278 new daily COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 03-12-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 14:32 IST
Slovakia reported 15,278 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number in a single day since the pandemic broke out, health ministry data showed on Friday.

The country of 5.5 million has 3,404 people hospitalised with the illness, including 630 in intensive care.

Slovakia has one of European Union's lowest rates of vaccination uptake.

