FACTBOX-Global spread of Omicron cases
Scientists are still gathering data to establish how contagious and severe it is.
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus was first detected in southern Africa last month and dubbed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization. Scientists are still gathering data to establish how contagious and severe it is. Following is a snapshot by region of cases reported by Reuters in recent days.
AFRICA Botswana 19
Ghana 34 Mozambique 2
Nigeria 3 South Africa - infections spreading in seven of nine provinces
Zimbabwe - unspecified number of cases AMERICAS
Brazil 3 Canada 10
United States 10 ASIA-PACIFIC
Australia 9 Japan 2
India 2 Malaysia 1
Singapore 2 South Korea 6
Sri Lanka 1 EUROPE
Austria 1 Denmark 13
Finland 1 France 2
Germany 7 Greece 1
Iceland 1 Ireland 1
Italy 1 Netherlands 14
Norway 5 Portugal 13
Spain 5 Sweden 6
Switzerland 2 United Kingdom 42
MIDDLE EAST Israel 3
United Arab Emirates 1 Saudi Arabia 1
