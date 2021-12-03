FACTBOX-Global spread of Omicron cases

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus was first detected in southern Africa last month and dubbed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization. Scientists are still gathering data to establish how contagious and severe it is. Following is a snapshot by region of cases reported by Reuters in recent days.

AFRICA Botswana 19

Ghana 34 Mozambique 2

Nigeria 3 South Africa - infections spreading in seven of nine provinces

Zimbabwe - unspecified number of cases AMERICAS

Brazil 3 Canada 10

United States 10 ASIA-PACIFIC

Australia 9 Japan 2

India 2 Malaysia 1

Singapore 2 South Korea 6

Sri Lanka 1 EUROPE

Austria 1 Denmark 13

Finland 1 France 2

Germany 7 Greece 1

Iceland 1 Ireland 1

Italy 1 Netherlands 14

Norway 5 Portugal 13

Spain 5 Sweden 6

Switzerland 2 United Kingdom 42

MIDDLE EAST Israel 3

United Arab Emirates 1 Saudi Arabia 1

