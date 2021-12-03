Vaccine makers should plan to adjust COVID-19 jabs - WHO

Makers of COVID-19 vaccines should gear up for the "likelihood" of needing to adjust their products to protect against the Omicron variant, the World Health Organization's (WHO) spokesperson said on Friday.

Christian Lindmeier, speaking at a U.N. briefing in Geneva, said the agency was still studying the transmissibility and severity of the new variant, first reported in Southern Africa.

"It is very recommendable that vaccine manufacturers already start planning ahead and plan for the likelihood for having to adjust the existing vaccine," he said. "That's good not just to wait until the final alarm bell rings."

