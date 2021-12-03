Left Menu

Might make sense to wait for Omicron data before rates decision - BoE's Saunders

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-12-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 16:41 IST
Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders, who voted for an interest rate hike last month, said he wanted more information about the impact of the new Omicron coronavirus variant before deciding how to vote this month. "At present, given the new Omicron COVID variant has only been detected quite recently, there could be particular advantages in waiting to see more evidence on its possible effects on public health outcomes and hence on the economy," Saunders said in a speech.

But there were also risks from delaying a rate hike too long, he said.

