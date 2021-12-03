REUTERS NEXT - BioNTech CEO says likelihood of annual COVID-19 vaccines increasing

The likelihood that people will need to have an annual COVID-19 vaccine, similar to the influenza shot, is increasing, German company BioNTech chief executive and co-founder Ugur Sahin told the Reuters Next conference on Friday.

