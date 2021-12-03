Left Menu

Russia says collective COVID-19 immunity level at 53.7%

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-12-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 17:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia said on Friday its level of collective immunity against COVID-19, which the government's coronavirus task force measures using data on vaccinations and infections, stood at 53.7% as of Dec. 3, up from 51.8% the previous week.

The level in Moscow stood at 72.1%, the task force said.

