Two minors hospitalized in Kerala after being mistakenly administered COVID-19 vaccine

Two 15-year-old girls had to be hospitalized after they were mistakenly administered COVID-19 vaccine instead of preventive vaccine in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 03-12-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 17:30 IST
Representative Image.
  • Country:
  • India

Two 15-year-old girls had to be hospitalized after they were mistakenly administered COVID-19 vaccine instead of preventive vaccine in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. The two students have been shifted to the hospital and are under examination, according to the District Medical Offical.

The incident took place on Thursday at the community health centre, Aryanad rural, Thiruvananthapuram. The girls were administered the doses of the Covishield vaccine. The police confirmed the incident after they received the complaint from the parents of the students. (ANI)

