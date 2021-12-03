Left Menu

We will go by scientific advice on vaccination for children, booster dose against COVID-19: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya said on Friday that the government will go by scientific advice to decide on vaccination for children and about giving "booster dose" against COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 18:00 IST
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya said on Friday that the government will go by scientific advice to decide on vaccination for children and about giving "booster dose" against COVID-19. "The expert team will decide on vaccination for children and about booster dose. We will go by the scientific advice," the minister said during his reply to the marathon debate on the COVID-19 situation in the Lok Sabha.

Several members had sought clarity from the government over booster dose against COVID-19. They had also asked about vaccination for children. Members had also talked about the impact of the pandemic on children's education and the "digital divide" that was adversely impacting children from economically poor families.

Mandaviya said 75 members took part in the debate which lasted nearly 12 hours. The debate concluded past midnight yesterday and the minister gave his reply today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

