England's COVID R number estimated slightly lower

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-12-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The estimated range of England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number is between 0.9 and 1.1, lower than last week, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday.

An R number between 0.9 and 1.1 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 9 and 11 other people. Last week R was estimated between 1.0 and 1.1.

The daily growth of infections was estimated between -1% and +1, compared -1% and +2% the previous week.

