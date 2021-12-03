Left Menu

Omicron: J&K govt makes RT-PCR test, quarantine mandatory for international travellers

Most of the COVID-19 containment guidelines in action will be retained, including imposing of night curfew in view of the uneven trend observed in the daily coronavirus cases, the new guidelines said.Additional measures have been issued by the State Executive Committee SEC in regard to the international arrivals in JK.Rigorous screening and conduct of Covid-19 RT-PCR test will be made mandatory at the Srinagar International Airport for international arrivals as per the guidelines issued from time to time, order said.It said that any person found Covid-19 positive will have to undergo institutional quarantine and treated as per standard protocol.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-12-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 20:29 IST
Omicron: J&K govt makes RT-PCR test, quarantine mandatory for international travellers
  • Country:
  • India

Amid fear of the new COVID variant, Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday issued fresh guidelines making rigorous screening and Covid-19 RT-PCR test mandatory for foreign travellers at the Srinagar International Airport.

The new directive stipulated that incoming travellers from 'At-Risk' nations will have to undergo home quarantine even if they are tested negative, officials here said.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A K Mehta, held to review the situation in the backdrop of the highly mutated Omicron variant, which has been found to have infected people across several nations. Most of the COVID-19 containment guidelines in action will be retained, including imposing of night curfew in view of the uneven trend observed in the daily coronavirus cases, the new guidelines said.

Additional measures have been issued by the State Executive Committee (SEC) in regard to the international arrivals in J&K.

''Rigorous screening and conduct of Covid-19 RT-PCR test will be made mandatory at the Srinagar International Airport for international arrivals as per the guidelines issued from time to time,” order said.

It said that any person found Covid-19 positive will have to undergo institutional quarantine and treated as per standard protocol. The samples of positive cases will be sent to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) promptly.

There will be a close tracking and testing of the contacts of travellers who have tested positive, the order said. It also directed the designated surveillance officers (DSOs) to establish a close coordination with their designated and tagged INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) for expediting results of genomic analysis.

Necessary public health measures should be taken in case of presence of variants of concern as reported by the INSACOG network.

People from 'At-Risk' nations who test negative will, however, have to be in home quarantine for seven days, the order said.

They should be tested again on day 8, and if tested negative will be advised to self-monitor for at least two weeks, it said.

Travellers coming from countries considered ‘not at risk’ and whose samples have tested negative should be advised to monitor themselves carefully for at least two weeks.

The government said it will implement the principle of ''Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate'' to prevent the spreading of the virus.

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021