WHO says no evidence to support tailoring COVID-19 vaccines to Omicron
Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 20:34 IST
The World Health Organization's emergencies director, Mike Ryan, said on Friday there was no evidence to support a change in COVID-19 vaccines to tailor them to the Omicron variant.
Ryan, speaking at a social media event, said that if needed, however, the work was already underway in case Omicron-specific vaccines were needed.
