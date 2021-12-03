WHO says no evidence to support tailoring COVID-19 vaccines to Omicron

The World Health Organization's emergencies director, Mike Ryan, said on Friday there was no evidence to support a change in COVID-19 vaccines to tailor them to the Omicron variant.

Ryan, speaking at a social media event, said that if needed, however, the work was already underway in case Omicron-specific vaccines were needed.

