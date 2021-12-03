Left Menu

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Vaccine makers doing right to look to adjust COVID-19 jabs - WHO

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 20:37 IST
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Vaccine makers doing right to look to adjust COVID-19 jabs - WHO

It is "commendable" that makers of COVID-19 vaccines are planning for the "likelihood" of needing to adjust their products to protect against the Omicron variant, a World Health Organization (WHO) spokesperson said on Friday.

Christian Lindmeier, speaking at a U.N. briefing in Geneva, said the agency was still studying the transmissibility and severity of the new variant, first reported in southern Africa. "It is very commendable that vaccine manufacturers already start planning ahead and plan for the likelihood for having to adjust the existing vaccine," he said. "That's good not just to wait until the final alarm bell rings."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021