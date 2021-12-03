Left Menu

UK records 50,584 new COVID-19 cases, 143 deaths on Friday

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-12-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 21:36 IST
UK records 50,584 new COVID-19 cases, 143 deaths on Friday
Britain on Friday reported 50,584 further cases of COVID-19 and 143 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

That compares with 53,945 cases and 141 deaths reported a day earlier.

