UK records 50,584 new COVID-19 cases, 143 deaths on Friday
Reuters | London | Updated: 03-12-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 21:36 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain on Friday reported 50,584 further cases of COVID-19 and 143 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.
That compares with 53,945 cases and 141 deaths reported a day earlier.
