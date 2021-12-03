Left Menu

Canada has reported a total of 11 cases of the Omicron variant - health official

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 03-12-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 21:46 IST
Canada has discovered a total of 11 cases of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, all of them among travelers who arrived from abroad, chief public health officer Theresa Tam told reporters on Friday.

"The need for heightened vigilance remains, regardless of which variant is circulating," she said.

