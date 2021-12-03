Canada has reported a total of 11 cases of the Omicron variant - health official
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 03-12-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 21:46 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Canada has discovered a total of 11 cases of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, all of them among travelers who arrived from abroad, chief public health officer Theresa Tam told reporters on Friday.
"The need for heightened vigilance remains, regardless of which variant is circulating," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Omicron
- Canada
- Theresa Tam
Advertisement