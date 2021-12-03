Left Menu

Junior doctors stage protest at Osmania Medical College over non-conduct of NEET-PG counselling

Junior doctors of the city medical college on Friday staged a protest asking the Central government to conduct NEET PG counselling at the soonest and said the active emergency services in the hospital would be suspended if their demands are not met.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 03-12-2021 22:09 IST
Junior doctors of the city medical college on Friday staged a protest asking the Central government to conduct NEET PG counselling at the soonest and said the active emergency services in the hospital would be suspended if their demands are not met. Speaking to ANI, Dr Mansa Prabhakar, second-year post-graduate in Psychiatry of Osmania Medical College, said that the counselling was supposed to start a month after the exam, however, it has not been conducted even after four months.

"We were initially supposed to get the first year on September 11 after the NEET-PG was conducted. The counselling was supposed to start one month after the exam, but it's been four months now, there have not been any signs of the counselling process starting," she said. Dr Prabhakar urged the Central government and Supreme Court to take up the matter and start the counselling at the soonest.

"It is our request to the Central government to start the NEET-PG counselling as early as possible," she said. The doctor informed that the regular services have been suspended in the hospital, however, the emergency services continue to be provided in the hospital.

"If we do not get any reply from the Central government or the SC, we will boycott the emergency services as well," she said. (ANI)

