Omicron cases from Norway Christmas party grows to 13 people

At least 13 people in Oslo have been infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus following a corporate Christmas party in the capital, and more cases are expected to be confirmed, local authorities said on Friday. Norway reintroduced some nationwide restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 following the emergence of the new Omicron variant in the country on Thursday.

The outbreak took place at a Christmas party on Nov. 26 organised by renewable energy company Scatec, which has operations in South Africa where the variant was first detected. The first person in Oslo confirmed as infected had attended the party, where at least one employee had just returned from the country.

All the attendees were fully vaccinated and had tested negative before the event. "Health authorities have confirmed a further 12 cases of Omicron in Oslo after an outbreak," the city of Oslo said in a statement. "So far 13 Omicron cases have been confirmed after sequencing. More cases are expected."

Health authorities said the individuals infected were so far displaying mild symptoms, with none hospitalised. "They cough, have sore throats and headaches," Tine Ravlo, chief physician for the Oslo borough of Frogner, told broadcaster NRK.

Scatec said its focus was on taking care of its employees and limiting the spread of the virus.

