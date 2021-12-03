Left Menu

Italy reports 74 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 17,030 new cases

Italy reported 74 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 72 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 17,030 from 16,806. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 708 from a previous 698. Some 588,445 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 679,462, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 03-12-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 22:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 74 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 72 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 17,030 from 16,806. Italy has registered 134,077 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 5.08 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 5,385 on Friday, up from 5,298 a day earlier. There were 60 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 55 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 708 from a previous 698.

Some 588,445 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 679,462, the health ministry said.

