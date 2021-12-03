First case of Omicron confirmed in Mexico, officials urge calm

The first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Mexico, the deputy health minister said on Friday, sparking concerns a new spike in infections could follow.

The infected person is a 51-year-old who traveled from South Africa, according to a post on Twitter from Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell, who added that the person has presented mild symptoms so far. "Their likelihood of recovery is favorable," wrote Lopez-Gatell.

The infected person arrived in Mexico on Nov. 21, and six days later presented symptoms of the highly-contagious respiratory disease, according to a health ministry statement released later on Friday. The patient was treated at a private hospital in Mexico City on Nov. 29, and is now in "voluntary preventative isolation," the statement added.

Lopez-Gatell, the public face of Mexico's COVID-19 policies, said closing borders was not a useful tool to contain coronavirus variants, and he said people should not overreact to the presence of new virus variants circulating in the country. "We call on all to stay calm and keep applying measures to avoid the spread of infection," he said, citing vaccination and the use of face coverings.

