Ireland places new limits on bars and home visits amid COVID surge

The Irish government on Friday announced strict new limits on the hospitality sector and home visits as it moved to push down COVID-19 infection rates after officials warned the new Omicron variant was likely to add to pressure on the health service.

"The risks associated with proceeding into the Christmas period without some restrictions... is just too high," Prime Minister Micheal Martin said in a televised address.

