The World Health Organization's (WHO) chief scientist told the Reuters Next conference on Friday that people should not panic over the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant and said it was too early to say if vaccines would need to be reworked. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* South Africa is being hit by a fourth wave of infections driven by the new variant which has been detected in seven of the country's nine provinces, its health minister said. * Tunisia reported its first Omicron infection, while Zimbabwe says it has identified 50 cases.

* Botswana's president said some of the diplomats who first tested positive for the Omicron variant in the country had come from Europe, calling for a reversal of widespread travel bans imposed against southern African countries. * The United States sent 9 million vaccine doses to countries in Africa and another 2 million doses to other nations, the White House said.

EUROPE * Europe crossed 75 million coronavirus cases on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, as the region braces for the new Omicron variant.

* Dutch health authorities said they were worried some passengers from South Africa were testing positive on arrival despite having been vaccinated and testing negative before their departure. * Belgium and Switzerland announced tighter measures to control the spread of the disease.

* The Czech Republic is preparing a decree making vaccines mandatory for people over 60 and key workers such as medical staff, police, soldiers and firefighters, local media reported. * At least 13 people in Oslo have been infected with the Omicron variant following a corporate Christmas party described as a "super spreader event", and authorities said their numbers could rise to over 60 cases.

AMERICAS * U.S. and Mexican officials said the United States would offer vaccines to returning migrants and exempt more people deemed vulnerable as it re-starts a Trump-era border program that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. immigration hearings.

* Mexico reported its first case of the Omicron variant, sparking concerns a new spike in infections could follow, although the infected person is not gravely ill. * Panama said it would temporarily ban entry of travellers from eight African countries.

* Six cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been found in Nebraska, marking the sixth U.S. state with confirmed cases. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Malaysia and Sri Lanka reported their first Omicron cases. * Gennady Golovkin's world title fight against Ryota Murata in Japan has been postponed due to the spread of the new variant.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENT * Vaccine makers have contingency plans to deal with Omicron that include a combination vaccine as well as a variant-specific booster dose, a top U.S. health official said.

* Vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna that use mRNA technology provide the biggest boost to antibody levels when given 10-12 weeks after the second dose, a new British study has found. * BioNTech should be able to adapt its coronavirus vaccine relatively quickly in response to the Omicron variant, its CEO said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global stock markets faltered, while benchmark bond yields gave up earlier gains after data showed U.S. job growth slowed considerably in November and markets stayed volatile as investors assess implications from the new variant.

* Oil prices climbed after OPEC+ said it could review its policy to hike output at short notice if oil demand collapsed due to pandemic lockdowns. * Trucking lobbies in Canada and the United States are warning that vaccine and testing requirements for workers will further disrupt supply chains.

