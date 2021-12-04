Left Menu

Ireland to temporarily reopen COVID-19 unemployment payment scheme

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 04-12-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 00:32 IST
  • Ireland

Ireland is to temporarily restart its COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment scheme for people who lose their jobs as a result of new restrictions on the entertainment sector, deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

"I don't think this will be a large number of people, maybe in the thousands," who will be eligible, Varadkar told a news conference.

