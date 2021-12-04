Health News Roundup: WHO's top scientist says Omicron could displace Delta; Artificial heart maker Carmat suspends implants due to quality issue and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

As sixth U.S. state finds Omicron cases, Delta remains nation's top coronavirus threat

The Delta variant is still Americans' leading coronavirus health threat even as reports surface of the Omicron strain in a sixth U.S. state on Friday amid concern that winter holidays may further the spread, experts said. Nebraska on Friday reported six confirmed cases of the highly contagious Omicron strain, the state's health department said. Only one of the six people was vaccinated and none have needed to be hospitalized with COVID-19, the department said.

WHO's top scientist says Omicron could displace Delta

The World Health Organization's chief scientist told the Reuters Next conference on Friday the Omicron variant could become dominant because it is highly transmissible, but that a different vaccine may not be needed. Soumya Swaminathan also said it was too early to say whether Omicron is milder than other variants of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and cast doubt over its origin, saying it was far from certain it emerged in southern Africa.

WHO chief scientist urges people not to panic over Omicron

The World Health Organization's (WHO) chief scientist told the Reuters Next conference on Friday that people should not panic over the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant and said it was too early to say if vaccines would need to be reworked. Soumya Swaminathan told the conference that the fast-spreading variant would have to become more transmissible to out-compete the Delta variant, which accounts for 99% of current transmissions.

Artificial heart maker Carmat suspends implants due to quality issue

French medical device company Carmat on Friday said it had suspended implants of its Aeson artificial hearts following a quality issue affecting some of its prostheses. "Quality issues are common events in the life cycle of medical devices, especially during the production ramp-up phase," said CEO Stéphane Piat in a statement, adding that the suspension was a voluntary and precautionary measure.

BioNTech CEO says vaccine upgrade on the cards, ready to move quickly

BioNTech should be able to adapt its coronavirus vaccine relatively quickly in response to the Omicron variant, and the next few weeks will show how urgently an upgrade is needed, its CEO Ugur Sahin told the Reuters Next conference on Friday. Sahin said people should continue to seek the established shot, developed with Pfizer, as it very likely continues to protect against severe disease.

FDA clears use of Lilly's COVID-19 antibody therapy for kids

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the use of Eli Lilly's COVID-19 dual-antibody therapy in treating mild to moderate symptoms in all children, including newborns, who are at risk of severe illness. The therapy, bamlanivimab plus etesevimab, was previously authorized for children aged 12 years and older and weighed at least 88 pounds.

Researcher questions China's population data, says it may be lower

China may be downplaying how fast its population is shrinking, and a recent policy to promote three-child families has poor chances to improve birth rates, a fertility expert told the Reuters Next conference on Friday. Fuxian Yi, senior scientist in the obstetrics and gynecology department at the University of Wisconsin, said he estimated that China's 2020 population was 1.28 billion rather than the 1.41 billion census number reported and that fertility rates were lower than reported.

Explainer-Could the Omicron variant bring milder illness?

The Omicron variant, spreading now in southern Africa and detected in over 30 other countries, has prompted fears it could significantly undermine the effectiveness of vaccines against COVID-19. Yet as scientists race to understand the full consequences of Omicron, some are also asking whether this new version of coronavirus might cause milder illness than its predecessors. While they caution that it is far too early to draw conclusions, here is what is known so far:

Omicron outbreak at Norway Christmas party is biggest outside S. Africa -authorities

At least 13 people in Oslo have been infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus following a corporate Christmas party described as a "super spreader event", and their numbers could rise to over 60 cases, authorities said on Friday.

The outbreak took place at a Christmas party on Nov. 26 organised by renewable energy company Scatec, which has operations in South Africa where the variant was first detected.

Vaccine makers could make Omicron-specific booster, says Fauci

COVID-19 vaccine makers have contingency plans to deal with the Omicron variant that include a combination vaccine against the original version and the variant as well as a variant-specific booster dose, a top U.S. health official said on Friday. The U.S. government is working with Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J on multiple contingency plans, infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci told reporters at a White House briefing.

