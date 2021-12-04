Brazil registers 221 COVID-19 deaths on Friday
Updated: 04-12-2021
Brazil registered 221 COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 10,627 additional cases, according to data released by the health ministry.
The South American country has now registered a total of 615,400 coronavirus deaths and 22,129,409 confirmed cases.
