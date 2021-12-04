France has 12 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant-Health Ministry

The French Health Ministry said late on Friday there were 12 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the mainland of France, up from nine reported earlier in the day.

The new variant - which the World Health Organization said carries a "very high" risk of infection - could become the dominant strain of the virus in France by the end of January, according to the government's top scientific adviser. France is currently grappling with a fifth wave of COVID-19 disease, which has strained the country's hospital system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)