France has 12 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant-Health Ministry

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2021 02:57 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 02:57 IST
The French Health Ministry said late on Friday there were 12 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the mainland of France, up from nine reported earlier in the day.

The new variant - which the World Health Organization said carries a "very high" risk of infection - could become the dominant strain of the virus in France by the end of January, according to the government's top scientific adviser. France is currently grappling with a fifth wave of COVID-19 disease, which has strained the country's hospital system.

