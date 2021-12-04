Left Menu

10 school children bitten by rabid dog in UP village

The incident took place Friday in Jahanpur village under Kairana Police Station, when a dog with the viral disease bit the children, four of whom had to be sent to a hospital, village head Mubarak Ali said.Sadik 4, Mahak 4, Insha 10, and Shyam 7 were rushed to a government health centre for treatment, he said. Later, angry villagers killed the dog.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 04-12-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 11:06 IST
Ten school children were bitten by a rabies-infected dog while they were going to school in Shamli district, it was reported on Saturday. The incident took place Friday in Jahanpur village under Kairana Police Station, when a dog with the viral disease bit the children, four of whom had to be sent to a hospital, village head Mubarak Ali said.

Sadik (4), Mahak (4), Insha (10), and Shyam (7) were rushed to a government health centre for treatment, he said. Later, angry villagers killed the dog.

