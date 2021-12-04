Indonesia Semeru volcano eruption causes burn injuries
Indonesia said Saturday's eruption of the Semeru volcano in the east of Java caused burn injuries, without specifying how many, a health ministry official said.
Eka Jusup Singka, the official, told a news conference the government would send medical help to the affected districts.
