Left Menu

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 127 cr

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 127 crore doses on Saturday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 20:52 IST
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 127 cr
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 127 crore doses on Saturday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. More than 93 lakh vaccination doses have been administered till 7 pm on Saturday.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 127 Crore landmark milestone (127,49,96,681) today. More than 93 lakh (93,58,319) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today," reads the release. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

Today out of 93,58,319 administered vaccination doses, 25,24,056 people received their first dose while 68,34,263 people received their second dose of the vaccine. Till date, out of 127,49,96,681 administered vaccination doses, 79,86,45,023 people have received their first dose of the vaccine while 47,63,51,658 people have received their second dose. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exceeded card payments, says Prime Minister Modi at InFinity Forum.

Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exce...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021