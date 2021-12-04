Left Menu

Bihar: Operation theatre, pharmacy of Muzaffarpur eye hospital sealed after 13 people lose vision in botched-up cataract surgery

Operation Theatre and medicine shop of the local eye hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur has been sealed after multiple patients lost eyesight following cataract surgery a few days ago.

ANI | Muzaffarpur (Bihar) | Updated: 04-12-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 22:07 IST
Bihar: Operation theatre, pharmacy of Muzaffarpur eye hospital sealed after 13 people lose vision in botched-up cataract surgery
Visual of the people who lost their eyessight after Cataract operation (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Operation Theatre and medicine shop of the local eye hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur has been sealed after multiple patients lost eyesight following cataract surgery a few days ago. "Today as per order, operation theatre and medicine shop has been sealed," says Manisha, Additional Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), East Muzaffarpur.

A total of 13 people so far have lost their eyesight following cataract surgery at a local eye hospital in Muzaffarpur, District civil surgeon Dr Vinay Kumar Sharma said on Wednesday. Four people reported on Wednesday that they lost vision in their eyes while at least nine people had reported losing their eyesight on Tuesday after they were operated upon for cataract, the official said

The eye hospital had set up a cataract camp in which on November 22 many people from nearby areas who arrived to attend the camp were operated upon. At least 25 people who had undergone cataract operations there complained of pain in their eyes and contacted the hospital, after which the eyes of almost half a dozen people were extracted. The civil surgeon constituted a special team to investigate the matter. The team is expected to submit its report.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra moved an adjournment motion in Bihar Legislative Council on the issue of 13 people losing their eyesight after a cataract operation at a hospital in Muzaffarpur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exceeded card payments, says Prime Minister Modi at InFinity Forum.

Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exce...

 India
2
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021