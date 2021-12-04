Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-12-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 22:18 IST
L-G Manoj Sinha reviews COVID-19 situation in J-K
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Saturday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the union territory and discussed preventive measures to be implemented in the wake of the new Omicron variant of the virus, an official said here.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Omicron as a 'variant of concern', and hence, health officials and the people must be more proactive, he said.

''Intensive testing, containment and enhanced surveillance are required in areas reporting higher cases,'' the L-G said, and directed health officials to ensure utilisation of the full capacity of RT-PCR testing and vaccination.

Exhorting divisional commissioners for strict implementation of testing and quarantine of travellers from foreign countries, Sinha asked them to deploy nodal officers for monitoring all international arrivals and their testing.

Deputy commissioners were directed to intensify awareness campaigns and strictly enforce Covid protocols, the spokesperson said.

They were also directed to ramp up the vaccination drive, he added.

Instructions were issued to superintendents of police to ensure strict adherence to Covid norms and impose fines for violation of protocols, the spokesman said.

