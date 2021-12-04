Left Menu

TN inoculates 20.98 lakh in 13th mega vaccination drive

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-12-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 22:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Chennai Dec 4 (PTI): Tamil Nadu inoculated 20,98,712 people against COVID-19 in the 13th mega vaccination exercise conducted across the State on Saturday, the Health Department said.

A total of 7,50,147 people received the first dose while 13,48,565 received the second dose -- 80.44 per cent for the first dose, and 47.46 per cent second dose, a press release said here.

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian, Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudi and Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-resident Tamils Welfare 'Gingee' K S Masthan inspected the vaccination drive in Villupuram and Tindivanam.

The mass vaccination exercise conducted in over 20,000 camps was held in various places like primary health centres, government-run hospitals and schools. The Health Department began the mass vaccination programme on September 12.

In view of this vaccination exercise, the Health Department would not hold camps on Sunday (December 5). However, Subramanian said, those centres, which operate 24x7 providing vaccination in government-run hospitals, would function as usual.

