Left Menu

Italy reports 75 coronavirus deaths and 16,632 new cases

The total number of intensive care patients increased to 732 from a previous 708. Some 636,592 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 588,445, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 04-12-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 22:54 IST
Italy reports 75 coronavirus deaths and 16,632 new cases
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 75 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 74 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 16,632 from 17,030. Italy has registered 134,152 deaths linked to COVID-19 since February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. It has reported more than 5 million cases to date.

The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 5,428 on Saturday, up from 5,385 a day earlier. There were 59 admissions to intensive care units, down from 60 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 732 from a previous 708.

Some 636,592 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 588,445, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exceeded card payments, says Prime Minister Modi at InFinity Forum.

Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exce...

 India
2
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021