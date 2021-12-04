Left Menu

Kamal Haasan discharged from hospital

Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Haasan was on Saturday discharged from a hospital here following complete recovery from mild COVID-19.After he was discharged, Haasan said he has quickly recovered from the infection.Precautionary measures, including vaccination against coronavirus and COVID appropriate behaviour would offer protection to people to the maximum possible extent, he said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-12-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 22:58 IST
Kamal Haasan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
After he was discharged, Haasan said he has quickly recovered from the infection.

Precautionary measures, including vaccination against coronavirus and COVID appropriate behaviour would offer protection to people to the maximum possible extent, he said. Notwithstanding such initiatives, if a person was infected all the precautionary steps already taken would facilitate a quick cure, he tweeted. He thanked all those who wished him a quick recovery. On November 22, Haasan, following his return from America, was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre here after he tested positive for COVID-19.

On December 1, SRMC had said that the 67-year-old MNM chief 'has fully recovered' from mild coronavirus infection. He was discharged on Saturday following a few days of isolation as per doctors' advice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

