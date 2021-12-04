Britain tightens testing for inbound travellers, adds Nigeria to red-list

Britain will require all in-bound travellers to take a pre-departure COVID-19 test and arrivals from Nigeria will have to quarantine in hotels, health minister Sajid Javid said on Saturday.

The pre-departure testing requirement will come in from 0400 GMT on Tuesday, while Nigeria will be added to Britain's travel "red-list" at 0400 GMT on Monday, Javid said in a broadcast clip.

