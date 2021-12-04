Britain tightens testing for inbound travellers, adds Nigeria to red-list
Reuters | London | Updated: 04-12-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 23:47 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain will require all in-bound travellers to take a pre-departure COVID-19 test and arrivals from Nigeria will have to quarantine in hotels, health minister Sajid Javid said on Saturday.
The pre-departure testing requirement will come in from 0400 GMT on Tuesday, while Nigeria will be added to Britain's travel "red-list" at 0400 GMT on Monday, Javid said in a broadcast clip.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Javid
- Nigeria
- Sajid Javid
- Britain
Advertisement