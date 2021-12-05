Left Menu

India reports highest COVID-19 fatalities since July as states update tallies

India on Sunday reported its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths since July after two states revised their death tolls. The eastern state of Bihar added 2,426 unrecorded deaths while the southern state of Kerala added 263 deaths to their tallies on Sunday, a federal health ministry spokesperson told Reuters. The revised figures took single-day deaths to 2,796, the highest since July 21, according to a Reuters tally.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 11:18 IST
India reports highest COVID-19 fatalities since July as states update tallies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India on Sunday reported its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths since July after two states revised their death tolls. The eastern state of Bihar added 2,426 unrecorded deaths while the southern state of Kerala added 263 deaths to their tallies on Sunday, a federal health ministry spokesperson told Reuters.

The revised figures took single-day deaths to 2,796, the highest since July 21, according to a Reuters tally. A devastating second wave in March and April this year saw thousands of deaths and millions affected.

Indian states have continued to add unreported COVID-19 deaths in recent months, lending weight to some medical experts' opinions that such deaths are much higher than the reported number of 473,326.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021