Doctors advise to keep body active to bat winter joint pain

With the onset of winters, chances of developing painful knees, hips, and back become quite high. Doctors advise keeping the body active and wearing plenty of layers while stepping out.

More than 50 percent of the people feel less motivated to step outside and rather feel more inclined to stay home, where it is cozy and warm when the outside temperatures drop.

"When stepping out in winters, ensure that you have worn plenty of layers and keep yourself bundled up. Warm clothing will help you feel more comfortable going outside," they say.

Shubhang Aggarwal, Director, and Orthopaedic and Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon, NHS Hospital, Jalandhar says cold weather generally causes muscles to stiffen up, joint cartilage nutrition decreases and in general metabolism slows down. Therefore, it becomes mandatory to keep your body active, even in the winter months, to maintain flexibility and burn those calories that we all take in, he said.

''While you should not work out in significant joint pain without the assistance of a medical professional, stiff or achy joints should not mean canceled gym membership,'' Aggarwal says.

Shuchin Bajaj, Founder Director, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, says during the winter season, joint pain, back pain, and stiffened muscles are the most common health issues plaguing the lives of older people.

''We have seen a spike in the number of senior citizens seeking treatment for bone and joint problems during winter. But nowadays, we can see younger people are also facing the same problem due to work from home and consuming a diet high in trans fats and sugar, which makes them prone to obesity at an early age,'' he says.

Vivek Logani, Chief of Joint Replacement and Sports Injury Centre at Paras Hospitals, Gurgaon says those with long-standing disease and poor blood sugar control have the highest fracture risk.

It is also possible that people with Type 1 diabetes achieve lower peak bone mass (the maximum strength and density that bones reach). People usually reach their peak bone mass in their 20s. Low peak bone mass can increase one's risk of developing osteoporosis later in life, he adds.

