Senegal records first Omicron case in tourist who attended demonstration

Senegal has recorded its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in a tourist who attended a demonstration in the capital Dakar last month with about 300 people of varying nationalities, testing lab IRESSEF said on Sunday.

The 58-year-old man was visiting from another West African country and tested positive when leaving Senegal on Friday. He is under quarantine and has no symptoms, the lab said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)