UK reports 86 new cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant, total 246
Reuters | London | Updated: 05-12-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 19:48 IST
Britain's health security agency on Sunday reported 86 new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the total number identified so far to 246.
