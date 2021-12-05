Left Menu

4 members of family, 5 others test positive for Omicron variant of Covid in Jaipur

Four members of a family and five others have tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus, an official said here on Sunday. Their samples were sent for genome sequencing to Jaipurs state-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital. PTI SDA RDK RDK

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-12-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 20:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Four members of a family and five others have tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus, an official said here on Sunday. Health Secretary Vaibhav Galriya said the genome sequencing of their swab samples confirmed it.

He said the family members had recently returned from South Africa. Their samples were sent for genome sequencing to Jaipur’s state-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital. PTI SDA RDK RDK

