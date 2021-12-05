4 members of family, 5 others test positive for Omicron variant of Covid in Jaipur
Four members of a family and five others have tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus, an official said here on Sunday. Their samples were sent for genome sequencing to Jaipurs state-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital. PTI SDA RDK RDK
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-12-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 20:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Four members of a family and five others have tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus, an official said here on Sunday. Health Secretary Vaibhav Galriya said the genome sequencing of their swab samples confirmed it.
He said the family members had recently returned from South Africa. Their samples were sent for genome sequencing to Jaipur’s state-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital. PTI SDA RDK RDK
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rugby-England's Smith hails Wilkinson after clinching dramatic win over South Africa
Chahar, Kishan to join India A for red ball series in South Africa
Kenyan president starts 2-day state visit to South Africa
Supply crisis spurs South Africa retailers to end Asia reliance
Australia investigates new COVID-19 variant found in South Africa